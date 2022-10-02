BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in September

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 600,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 534,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BGSF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.96. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

