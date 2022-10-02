Binamon (BMON) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binamon (BMON) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $109,656.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 228,623,096 coins. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binamon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

