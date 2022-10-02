Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.00 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $290.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.47 and a 200-day moving average of $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

