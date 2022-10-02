Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 18.7 %

BIOTW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biotech Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,332 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

