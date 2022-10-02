Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $12.65 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $12.65 or 0.00065984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $202.99 million and $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

