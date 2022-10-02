Black Phoenix Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $160,961.28 (BPX)

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Black Phoenix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Black Phoenix has a market cap of $160,961.28 and approximately $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Black Phoenix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,258.41 or 1.00017172 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00081892 BTC.

Black Phoenix Profile

BPX is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Black Phoenix

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Black Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Black Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.