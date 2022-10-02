Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Blackbaud Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 356,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -151.93, a P/E/G ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

