BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 14.93. 365,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,991. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.41 and a 1 year high of 28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 16.49 and a 200 day moving average of 17.07.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
