BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 14.93. 365,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,991. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.41 and a 1 year high of 28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 16.49 and a 200 day moving average of 17.07.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

