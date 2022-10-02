Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 14,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blend Labs Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,511. The firm has a market cap of $491.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.41. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,045 shares of company stock valued at $304,056. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 10.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

