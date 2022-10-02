Blossom Wealth Management Has $504,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.6% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

