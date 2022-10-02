Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance

BRG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 217,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $816.06 million, a P/E ratio of 243.18, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

