BMO Capital Markets Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE TVE opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.60. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.08 and a 12-month high of C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

