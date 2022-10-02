Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $384,440.75 and approximately $95.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

