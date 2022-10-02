Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $225.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Shares of BA opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

