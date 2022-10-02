Bogged Finance Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bogged Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bogged Finance alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004650 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.50 or 0.01607273 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031671 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

BOG is a coin. It was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bogged Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bogged Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bogged Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.