boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) PT Lowered to GBX 35 at Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.25.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

