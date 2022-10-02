BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 323,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

