BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE:BV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 202,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BrightView has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). BrightView had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BrightView

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

