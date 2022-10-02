British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,300 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BATS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,058 ($49.03).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.3 %

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,226.50 ($38.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,399.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,395.24. The firm has a market cap of £72.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,372.98. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,276.60%.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.