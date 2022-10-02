British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

About British American Tobacco

NYSE BTI traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $35.50. 3,051,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.