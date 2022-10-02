Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 23.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Broadcom by 866.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 88,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,861,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $444.01 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.64 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.34. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.