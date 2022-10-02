Brokerages Set AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) PT at C$5.54

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Price Performance

Shares of AT opened at C$2.40 on Friday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$2.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.29. The stock has a market cap of C$138.96 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.44.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.80 million. Analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.