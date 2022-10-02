Brokerages Set Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT at $51.29

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIGRY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($55.10) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Kion Group stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.