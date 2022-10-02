Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $38.57

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on KURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.93. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

