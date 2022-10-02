Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RC shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.57%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 70.29%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 86.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.