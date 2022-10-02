Brokers Offer Predictions for Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now expects that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.42.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.6 %

EXPE opened at $93.69 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.