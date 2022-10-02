Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 56,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.97.
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
