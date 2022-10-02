Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 56,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

