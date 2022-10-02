BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.14.

BTRS Stock Performance

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Insider Activity

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BTRS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,410,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 127,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 260,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 1,202.0% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 31.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 104,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

