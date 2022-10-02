Busy DAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131,169.00 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Busy DAO has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Busy DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Busy DAO has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Busy DAO is busy.technology.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Busy DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

