C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.