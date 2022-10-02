C2C Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $61.91 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

