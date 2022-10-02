C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Capital by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

ARCC stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

