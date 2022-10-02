C2C Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard stock opened at $284.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.04 and a 200-day moving average of $338.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.