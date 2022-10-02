C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

