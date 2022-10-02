C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 795 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.4% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 158,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average is $135.61. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

