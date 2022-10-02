C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 765,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after buying an additional 366,400 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 88,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

