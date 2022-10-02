CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Up 26.1% Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $60,527.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.08 or 0.00281602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold was first traded on February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing.A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time.CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

