Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.04 and its 200 day moving average is $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,196,394. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

