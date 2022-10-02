Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.74.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.