Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $79.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CP opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

