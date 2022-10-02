Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 285,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,028. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $527.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.