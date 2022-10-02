Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC cut its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.54% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $22,789,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $13,345,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 326.6% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 495,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 379,279 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $10,273,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $6,641,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,600. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

