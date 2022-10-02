Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after purchasing an additional 194,371 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.29. 1,343,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,103. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.73.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

