Capital Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $60.53. 1,223,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

