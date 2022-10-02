Capital Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,810,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.11. 479,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,076. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

