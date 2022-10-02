Capital Planning LLC Purchases 1,402 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Capital Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,258,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $108.15.

