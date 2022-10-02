Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$195.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGJTF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.29.

Cargojet Stock Performance

CGJTF opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $164.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

