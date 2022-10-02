CargoX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,985.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $3,985.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CargoX has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010766 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 211,174,833 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

