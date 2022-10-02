Carry Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Carry has a market capitalization of $34.85 million and $1.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00014317 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

