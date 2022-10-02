Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Up 19.1% in September

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 232,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

About Carter Bankshares

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 216,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

